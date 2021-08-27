North Carolina

Bojangles closing nearly 300 restaurants for 2 days to give workers a break. Here’s why

Citing workers who are “physically and emotionally drained,” Bojangles is giving employees a break this Monday and another Monday in September, the chicken and biscuit fast food chain announced Friday.

Bojangles said it is closing all company owned stores Monday Aug. 30 and Sept. 13.

Bojangles CEO Jose Armario praised the company’s workers, in a statement. “But this hasn’t been easy, and we know many people are physically and emotionally drained, so we hope these extra two days off will provide rest and refreshment.”

The closures will cover 72 restaurants in the Charlotte region, from Rock Hill to Statesville, including 22 in Charlotte, Bojangles said. All told, 277 Bojangles restaurants in eight Southern states will be shut down for those two days.

The announcement did not say whether this would be paid time off. A Bojangles spokesperson was not immediately available.

And Charlotte-based Bojangles is not the first area restaurant to close down to help worker burnout during the coronavirus pandemic.

All Mac’s Speed Shop locations and SouthBound closed for the day on Aug. 9

“People are just tired, they’re burned out, they just don’t show up, they’ll work lunch and leave and not come back,” Mac’s President Shang Skipper told the Observer at the time. “So it’s been a struggle.”

These local Bojangles restaurants will close temporarily

The Charlotte stores included in the closures are:

1401 W. Trade St.

1101 W. Sugar Creek

8720 Pineville-Matthews Road

300 West Blvd.

6915 Albemarle Road

7735 S. Tryon St.

4435 Randolph Road

4435 The Plaza

4322 Sunset Road

8521 N. Tryon St.

5321 Old Dowd Road

3510 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road

3129 Monroe Road

5825 Highland Shoppes Drive

9501 Stafford Road

10329 Mallard Creek Road

1407 East 3rd St.

6120 E Independence Blvd

9417 Steele Creek Road

1604 Galleria Blvd

11420 Beaver Farms Road

6308 Providence Farm Lane

