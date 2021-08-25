He bought two $1 lottery tickets at NC food mart — and then his wife burst into tears

A North Carolina man bought two $1 lottery tickets at a food mart and ended up winning almost $1 million, which he split with his wife. North Carolina Education Lottery

It’s not every day that a North Carolina couple gets to split nearly $1 million.

Luthor Cannon purchased two $1 Carolina Cash 5 lottery tickets for Sunday’s drawing at the Yemen Food Mart on Starling Way in Rocky Mount, according to the NC Education Lottery Service. He used his “own numbers” on each.

He gave one of the tickets to his wife Constance Cannon — and stopped at the food mart while grocery shopping the next day to check his ticket, the lottery service said.

“When he got home, he showed me the ticket and pulled up the winning numbers on his phone,” Constance said in a news release. “And when I looked at them, I just started crying.”

The couple, who are from Rocky Mount, ended up winning $997,400 from one of the tickets, according to the lottery service.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“It’s crazy,” Luthor said in the news release.

“It was just amazing to see those numbers,” added Constance.

The couple each won $498,700 but took home $352,830 after taxes at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday, according to the news release.

“It’s just amazing that we won this amount of money,” Constance said in the news release. “We can pay off our house and pay off our cars and be able to do something for our family.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Carolina Cash 5 is one of four lottery games where players have the choice of buying tickets via it’s website Online Play or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App, according to the lottery service.

Tickets are $1 and drawings take place every night — with Wednesday’s jackpot totaling $110,000, the lottery service said. The odds of winning the game are one in 962,598.

Ticket sales from each of the NC Education Lottery’s games help raise more than $900 million for education each year.