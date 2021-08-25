Here’s when Disney will close its last two retail stores in NC malls

Two Disney retail stores will close next month in the Charlotte area. Shown, customers maneuver their way through the Disney Store at Gulfport Premium Outlets in Mississippi in this file photo. The store was among the first to close this year. Sun Herald file photo

Two Disney stores at Charlotte-area malls will be closing next month.

Walt Disney Co. will close nearly 60 full-size retail locations across the country “on or before” Sept. 15, USA Today reported Tuesday. That includes the Disney Store Outlet at Concord Mills and The Disney Store at SouthPark.

With a Disney store at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh already closed, that means there are no Disney stores in North Carolina.

The Disney outlet store opened at Concord Mills 14 years ago. The Disney store at SouthPark opened nearly six years ago.

In South Carolina, The Disney Outlet at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach remains open.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Disney will add shops at Target locations by the end of the year, the report said, and focus on online sales. A list of the more than 160 Disney shops opening in Target stores has not yet been announced.

A Disney spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.