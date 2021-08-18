NC has final COVID vaccine lottery winner as ‘pandemic of unvaccinated’ surges

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced the final $1 million lottery winner Wednesday: Lilly Fowler, a senior at N.C. State University.

The state’s last scholarship award for people getting COVID-19 vaccination went to Breelyn Dean, a high school sophomore in Garner with a 4.0 grade-point average.

“It’s a personal choice,” said Fowler, asked by Cooper to explain her decision to get vaccinated. “Just do your research with sources you deem reliable.”

The state offered a vaccination lottery this summer to encourage adults and youth to get vaccinated.

Cooper has called this a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” The News & Observer reported this week that more than 90% of patients at UNC Medical Center who are hospitalized because of COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Vaccinations are free and available throughout the state.

But so far, he has not called for reinstating statewide COVID-19 protocols, such as universal mask mandates or capacity restrictions and instead has said he wants to focus on vaccinating people.

“This not where we want to be, but we have a sure way out: vaccines,” Cooper said in a Wednesday press briefing, adding, “People, business, schools know what to do with masks and safety protocols. ... You get more effective buy-in when it is done at the local level.”

Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said the rise in COVID-19 is the fastest since the pandemic began and could pass the January peak in a few weeks.

Positive test results have been higher than 10% throughout August, doubling the rate state health officials want. Cohen noted unvaccinated residents are 400 times more likely to get the virus.

“We have the tools to save lives,” Cohen said. “To weather this storm, vax up.”

In late July, Cooper let statewide restrictions related to the pandemic expire, shifting policy from the state to local governments.

However, he began requiring most state employees to either show proof of vaccination or be subject to regular COVID-19 testing. Several private employers in the state and across the country also require vaccinations, as do organizers for events like concerts, including the World of Bluegrass Festival coming to Raleigh in September. The festival is requiring audiences at indoor and ticketed concerts to be vaccinated, The News & Observer previously reported.

The statewide mask mandate was lifted in May after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance. The CDC later said, as the delta variant spread, that restrictions should be followed by significant spread in counties. Since then, municipalities including Raleigh and Durham have instated their own mask mandates for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people indoors.

Some other states, including New Mexico this week, have reinstated mask mandates indoors.

Pandemic of the unvaccinated

In late July, Cooper told reporters that “after months of low numbers, our trends have turned sharply in the wrong direction ... I want to be clear about why: Unvaccinated people are driving this resurgence and getting themselves and other people sick.”

N.C. DHHS reported Wednesday that 56% eligible residents older than 12 are fully vaccinated.

There were 5,256 new cases Wednesday. DHHS reported 57 deaths due to COVID-19, but the dates of death are not provided.

The health department also reported 2,930 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide on Wednesday. That’s the most since Jan. 29, The News & Observer reported. Of those who are hospitalized, 728 are in intensive care units.

The news briefing comes as the largest school district in the state, Wake County Public Schools System, prepares to start the traditional calendar school year on Aug. 23. Vaccine is only available to youth age 12 and older. WCPSS has a mask mandate for teachers, students, staff and visitors at all schools, regardless of vaccination status.

As of Wednesday, 71 of the state’s 115 school district had mandated masks for students and staff, while 44 will leave face coverings optional.

“We want schools to educate children, not become hotspots for the virus,” Cooper said.