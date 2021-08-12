Grave of double homicide victim catches fire at NC cemetery. It may be arson, cops say

Police say a grave caught fire at a cemetery in Wilmington, North Carolina. They’re investigating whether it was arson. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The grave of a recent double homicide victim caught fire Wednesday in what police say may have been arson.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a cemetery on North 11th Street in Wilmington, North Carolina, at 4 a.m.,the Wilmington Police Department said in a news release. Police say they are “looking into the possibility” that it was set intentionally.

The grave, where Korry Tyson is buried, was new and still had fresh flowers and a tent top, according to police.

Local media outlets report that Tyson was the victim of a double homicide in late July.

Tyson, 29, and Bri-yanna Emily Williams, 21, were killed July 24 at a home in the Providence community that belongs to the chief operating officer of TRU Colors Brewing, officials said, according to WWAY.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Port City Daily reports that Tyson worked at TRU Colors, which says it employs “neighborhood locals” and “rival gang members” who brew beer, run the business and “work in the community.”

“We’re overcoming street violence by directly engaging the community to bridge divides and create economic opportunity, all while teaching life skills with professional training,” the brewery’s website says.

TRU Colors released a statement about the homicide in July, saying Tyson had “committed his life to peace and lifting his friends and community.”

“Korry was a friend, a leader at TRU Colors and a critical person in saving lives on our streets,” the statement said.

Police have not made any arrests in the case, WECT reports.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

On Wednesday, Tyson’s friends and families were at the cemetery repairing and cleaning up his grave and adding fresh dirt, according to WECT.

“We can replace the flowers and stuff, that’s replaceable. But it’s just the principle,” his mother, Carol Tyson, told Port City Daily. “Y’all done killed my child, now y’all out there tearing up his grave. Leave us alone. That’s what I want — just leave us alone.”

Police said if they discover the fire was intentionally set, they will “hold whoever is responsible accountable.”

“Detectives are working to identify if there are any suspects. We will keep the community updated,” police said.