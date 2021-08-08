Man noticed several bullets had torn through door — then one hit his jaw, NC cops say

Police say a North Carolina man was hit in the jaw by a bullet that came through his home Saturday night. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A North Carolina man was hit in the jaw by a bullet that tore into his home Saturday night, police say.

The 51-year-old was in his home on East 17th Street in Winston-Salem around 11:30 p.m. when he heard “numerous gunshots” outside, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

He realized several projectiles had hit or ripped through his home and front door, police say.

Another bullet then tore into his home and hit him in the jaw, according to police. He was taken to nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers later found about 20 shell casings on the street in the area, police say. But the victim couldn’t provide any information about a suspect or suspect vehicle.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police say they are still investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact the the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

No other information about the incident had been released as of Sunday afternoon.

Winston-Salem is in Forsyth County, about 103 miles west of Raleigh.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER