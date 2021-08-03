20-year-old kayaker dies after capsizing off North Carolina coast, officials say

A 20-year-old Kentucky man died after his kayak capsized in the Pamlico Sound near Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina Aug. 3, 2021. Google Maps

A 20-year-old man died after a kayak carrying him and two other passengers capsized off the coast of North Carolina, officials said.

The victim, who is from Louisville, Kentucky, was kayaking in the Pamlico Sound near Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Haulover Sound Access between the villages of Avon and Buxton, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

The other two kayakers made it safely out of the water, officials said.

Around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, the man was reported missing and officials from several agencies, including the Dare County Sheriff’s Office and National Park Service rangers, began searching for his body, according to the release.

“The search for the missing kayaker ended after the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad located and retrieved his body with help from a visiting rescue diver,” officials said.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No other details were available.