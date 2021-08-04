Man claims $50 NC lottery prize — then ‘last-minute’ decision leads to a bigger payoff

A North Carolina man won a $50 lottery prize — but his lucky streak didn’t stop there.

Derek Smith was cashing in on his winnings when he made a “last-minute” decision to buy another lottery ticket. It turns out, his latest scratch-off was worth much more, scoring him $200,000, the N.C. Education Lottery said Tuesday.

“We were very excited,” said Smith’s wife, who wasn’t identified in a lottery news release. “High-fiving, dancing. We really couldn’t believe it. It’s just an incredible blessing.”

Smith said he hit the jackpot after he went to a Harris Teeter grocery store in Winston-Salem. While at the North Peacehaven Road location, he claimed his $50 prize and remembered he had more money in his pocket.

That’s when officials said Smith decided to try his luck on a $5 ticket for the “7” scratch-off game. Once he got home, he checked the new ticket over breakfast.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I revealed the money and was like, ‘Woah, this is crazy,’” Smith told the N.C. Education Lottery. “My wife was vacuuming, and I said to her, ‘Turn that thing off and don’t cry.’”

Smith, who lives in Forsyth County, kept $141,501 after taxes.

“We’re gonna put the bulk of it towards our mortgage,” Smith told lottery officials. “And the rest, we’re just gonna have some fun with it. Give a little bit to our kids and grandkids.”

Smith isn’t the first North Carolina lottery player to win big after claiming a smaller prize.

Last summer, officials said a woman won thousands of dollars after playing the same scratch-off game that won her $50.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.