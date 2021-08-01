Charlotte rapper DaBaby dropped from Lollapalooza lineup after homophobic comments

Charlotte rapper DaBaby has been dropped from Sunday’s Lollapalooza festival lineup following remarks he made about gay people last week.

“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love,” the Chicago music festival said on Twitter Sunday. “With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

DaBaby’s removal comes after the 29-year-old rapper made homophobic comments while addressing the crowd at a Miami concert last weekend.

Young Thug will perform in DaBaby’s place at the four-day festival.

Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021

What DaBaby said

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, acknowledged his comments Monday in a five-minute video posted to his Instagram with 19.2 million followers and denounced critics who claimed he offended gay fans at the concert, the Observer previously reported.

“I said, ‘If you don’t got AIDS, put a cellphone lighter up ... All the lights went up – gay or straight – you wanna know why? Because even my gay fans don’t got AIDS. My gay fans, they take care of themselves ... They ain’t no junkies on the street,” he said in Monday’s video.

On Twitter Tuesday, DaBaby apologized for his comments, which drew backlash from fans and many members of the music community, including Elton John and Madonna.

(1/5) We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.



The facts are: pic.twitter.com/MqCv3vWiz2 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 28, 2021

The rapper, who’s been nominated for several Grammy Awards, said “anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies.”

Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies



But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021

He included a prayer hands emoji before adding: “But the LGBT community ... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”