Protesters camped out on NC Sen. Thom Tillis’ property overnight. Here’s the latest.

Protests outside the Lake Norman home of U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis continued overnight and resulted in three trespassing citations Monday morning, police said.

The Sunrise Movement, an organization focused on stopping climate change, led a march on the North Carolina Republican’s Huntersville home Sunday afternoon, the Observer previously reported. They were protesting the lack of action by Tillis and other officials against Colonial Pipeline Co. after a 1.2-million-gallon gasoline leak in Mecklenburg County last August. The scale of the leak was dramatically underestimated for months, the Observer has reported.

Most of the protesters Sunday chanted and beat drums in the street in front of Tillis’ house, while three risked arrest by going onto his lawn. All but a handful of the protesters left aboard a shuttle bus around 7:30 p.m.

Some protesters remained on the senator’s property overnight, with Huntersville police watching nearby, Sgt. Odette Saglimbeni told the Observer on Monday. Three were cited for trespassing when they “encroached on” the home Monday morning: Adal Rivas, 21; Alexander Brodie, 20 and Skye-Anne Tschoepe, 20.

Huntersville police also received a complaint about protesters obstructing a nearby roadway around 8 a.m. Monday, Saglimbeni said. No protesters have been arrested.

Mashoor Awad, who lives next door to Tillis, said he supports the right to protest but was “disappointed” the Sunrise Movement did so outside the senator’s home, rather than in front of his office.

“Our home is our sanctuary,” Awad said.

Sunrise North Carolina responded to similar criticism on Twitter, saying “we’ve been to his office too many times.”

“He won’t even have town halls. You think we want to be here?” the group tweeted.

Protesters have gathered outside Tillis’ house before, Awad said, but Sunday’s protest was particularly rowdy. Awad also said he didn’t think the senator’s family was home at the time, since the lights in his house never turned on.