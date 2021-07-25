12-year-old child killed at picnic table by drive-by shooter in Monroe, police say

A 12-year-old child died late Saturday in Monroe after someone in a passing vehicle fired shots into a group of children sitting at a picnic table, according Monroe police officials.

The identity of the child has not been released.

Investigators say the incident happened around 8 p.m. A specific location was not provided, but the Observer’s news partner WBTV reports it happened on Icemorlee Street. Monroe is just outside Charlotte, in Union County.

The child was pronounced dead after being taken to Atrium Union hospital, police said in a release.

“The child was sitting with friends on a picnic table when what is believed to be a black Ford Freestyle (SUV) drove by and someone inside the vehicle began shooting in the direction of the victim before speeding away,” police said in a release.

“Multiple shell casing were found at the scene and there appears to be no other victims.”

Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard condemned the act and asked for help finding the culprits.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the victim and we need the community to help identify and hold the shooter accountable for what they have done,” Gilliard said in the release.

“Someone knows who did this. This was an innocent child and we need people to be brave and step up so we can catch those responsible for this senseless act of violence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.