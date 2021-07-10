North Carolina

Thousands will split millions in NC lottery drawing. Here’s how they did it.

Thousands of players won a North Carolina lottery prize worth millions of dollars in a drawing on Friday, officials said.

All 9,307 winners in the Carolina Pick 3 game chose the same numbers: 0-0-0, according to a post on NCLottery.com.

The winners will split the $3.6 million jackpot, officials said, each beating odds of 1 in 1,000.

Prizes vary depending on how much people pay for a ticket. Players who paid 50 cents won $250 before taxes and those who paid $1 won the top prize of $500.

Playing the same three numbers is among the most popular ways people play the game, lottery officials said.

Winners have six months to claim their prizes.

Pick 3 drawings take place at 3 and 11:22 p.m. daily. Players can choose their numbers or select a Quick Pick, where the lottery terminal generates three numbers for them.

