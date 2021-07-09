Dreaming of a getaway? This bed and breakfast is the best in North Carolina, Yelp says

Yelp named an Asheville bed and breakfast the top one in North Carolina. AP

The North Carolina mountains are home to the best bed and breakfast in the state, a new report finds.

Chestnut Street Inn in Asheville earned the recognition after receiving a spot on a list that named the top inns in each U.S. state, according to results published Thursday from the restaurant review website Yelp.

To create the rankings, Yelp studied businesses that were categorized as bed and breakfasts. Then it scored each one based on “a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews,” according to the website.

On its Yelp page, Chestnut Street Inn boasts a 5-star rating and comments praising the hosts’ friendliness and breakfast offerings.

The bed and breakfast is about 1 mile from the center of downtown Asheville, a popular vacation spot in Western North Carolina. The inn goes beyond offering a place for guests to stay and eat.

It also has “luxe robes, local beer on tap, and a secret stash of ice cream,” the bed and breakfast said on its website.

It’s not the first time a spot in the mountains surged to the top of a statewide list.

In June, Hendersonville was named the best retirement destination in North Carolina. To come up with the rankings, SmartAsset said it evaluated 122 cities for local tax rates, social opportunities and accessible health care.

A year earlier, Asheville was the only place in the state to make it into the top 10 on a list of the nation’s best small cities, McClatchy News reported. On that list, the city earned high marks in the entertainment category, though analysts warned COVID-19 could hurt the region financially.

The latest Yelp list was released at a time when the travel industry is showing signs of rebounding from the pandemic. As states ease coronavirus-related restrictions and more Americans get vaccinated, the Chestnut Street Inn is among the businesses that says it’s still taking precautions to help keep guests safe.

“Summer is here and safe weekend adventures are on our minds,” Yelp said. “Local bed and breakfasts are excited to re-open and help you recharge (while keeping in mind safety protocols).”