Traffic stop leads to deadly shooting by North Carolina sheriff’s deputy

A deputy with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a person during a traffic stop in Salemburg on Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

A deputy with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a person during a traffic stop in Salemburg on Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said the deputy stopped a pickup truck on Laurel Lake Road at the intersection of Lakewood School Road around 1:09 p.m. The release doesn’t say why the deputy stopped the vehicle.

The person inside the truck was armed when the deputy approached the vehicle, the news release said.

That’s when the officer fired his gun, fatally injuring the person the news release described as an “armed suspect.”

“Life saving measures” were performed unsuccessfully, the release says, and the person died at the scene.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation is investigating, which the sheriff’s office said is protocol in North Carolina when a deputy is involved in a shooting.

The names of the deputy and the person who died aren’t being released at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story.