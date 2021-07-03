North Carolina

Searchers find life jacket, capsized boat off NC coast with no one aboard

The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday evening for a man whose 12-foot flat bottom boat capsized near Elizabeth City.

The man left shore in windy conditions Friday morning, according to a Coast Guard news release late Friday. A 911 caller reported seeing the boat capsize.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a team aboard a 29-foot response boat searched 28 square miles for about 12 hours. They found the man’s boat and life jacket.

Officials haven’t released the name of the 61-year-old man.

Helping search for the man were officers and other emergency responders from the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, the Currituck County Volunteer Fire Department and Hertford Rescue.

