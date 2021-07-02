2 toddlers die in mobile home fire as 12-year-old tries saving them, NC police say

Police in Sampson County, North Carolina are investigating the cause of a fire that killed 2 3-year-old children on Friday. A third child, 12, was injured. Screengrab from WTVD.

Two children were killed in a fire that broke out inside a mobile home in Sampson County early Friday, according to North Carolina authorities.

A 12-year-old boy, who authorities said broke a window trying to save the two 3-year-olds,, was taken to a hospital with severe cuts, WTVD reported.

Firefighters and others responded to the fire after a 911 call came in about 9:15 a.m., the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A sheriff’s deputy arrived to find the mobile home in Roseboro fully engulfed in flames, preventing him from getting to two toddlers who were still trapped inside.

Units from several local fire departments worked to put out the flames. The children, a boy and a girl, died in the fire, authorities said.

Through their investigation, authorities learned the children’s parents awoke to the smoke alarm going off that morning. However they were unable to get to the toddlers, whose room was at the other end of the home, the release said.

Two families with a combined nine people lived in the mobile home, WTVD reports.

Authorities haven’t released the names of the victims.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and N.C. Office of the State Fire Marshal are .working to determine the cause of the fire.

Roseboro is 65 miles southwest of Raleigh.