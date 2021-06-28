$40 million settlement announced in North Carolina case against e-cigarette giant Juul

State attorneys announced a settlement agreement Monday morning that subjects e-cigarette giant Juul Labs to pay $40 million and forces it to change how it does business in North Carolina.

“For years, Juul targeted young people, including teens, with its highly addictive e-cigarette,” North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement. “It lit the spark and fanned the flames of a vaping epidemic among our children — one that you can see in any high school in North Carolina.”

The settlement resolves the litigation. The money will be used to help teens who are addicted to Juul products, as well as preventive programs.

In the lawsuit, the first filed by a state, Stein accuses Juul Labs Inc, which at one time had 75% of the e-cigarette market, of unlawfully marketing and selling its products to youth.

The lawsuit contends that Juul used a sleek device and sweet flavors that deliver a substance that is highly addictive and sold products to them online and reversed a historic decline in teen use.

Attorneys for Juul, a Washington D.C.-based company, have argued the company’s products provide a health benefit since it is a safer alternative than cigarettes.

Andrew McGann, an attorney for Juul, said the settlement is consistent with the company’s ongoing concerns to address concerns about youth use.

Attorneys have argued that their advertising targeted ages 24 to 35 and that the state’s lawsuit is counterproductive to public health goals.

What’s at stake?

There is more at stake here than a court case, said Matt Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

“What is at stake is America’s kids,” he said.

As a result of Juul and other e-cigarette companies more American adolescents are addicted to nicotine than any time in the past 20 years, despite the significant progress in reducing cigarette smoking, he said.

From 2018 to 2019, use of e-cigarettes rose 78% among North Carolina high schoolers and 48% among middle schoolers according to the N.C. Youth Tobacco Survey.

“If Juul isn’t held accountable then it’s a license for Juul and other companies to continue behavior that has addicted literally millions of America’s kids,” Myers said.

An adverse decision could also impact Juul’s Premarket Tobacco Applications, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing. The company would need the FDA’s approval on its products to remain on the market after September 2021.

North Carolina was the first state to sue Juul on May 19, 2019.

At least nine other states followed, including Illinois, New York, California, Massachusetts, Washington, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Hawaii and Colorado. A coalition of 39 states have also announced they are investigating Juul.

Hundreds of other individuals, schools boards and counties have also filed lawsuits against the company.

“Juul will fight every case tooth and nail, but a stinging loss would motivate the other attorney generals to move forward and would up what’s at stake for Juul,” Myers said.

May 20 court hearing

On May 20, Durham Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson found Juul destroyed documents, provided thousands of pages of irrelevant information in document dumps, and ignored related court orders.

Hudson ruled the company should be subject to the most extreme sanctions requested by state attorneys.

The sanctions prevent Juul from offering evidence related to the subject matter of the state’s requests for pre-trial documents and other information. Those topics include social media postings, marketing and age verification practices, all key aspects of the case and Juul’s defense.

The order also calls for counting the documents the company provided in some alleged document dumps to determine how many times it violated the North Carolina Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

At least 16,000 violations were identified in the May hearing. Violations carry a fine of up to $5,000 each, meaning the company could face a fine of millions of dollars.

Hudson, Durham’s senior resident judge, granted the sanctions order orally in court In May and asked state attorneys to draft the written order, which he would have to approve.

Based on statements in court in May, the sanctions would grant the state’s yet-to-be argued motion for partial summary judgment, concluding that Juul knowingly violated North Carolina’s Unfair or Deceptive Trade Practices Act by:

▪ Failing to verify people were over 18 when they ordered online from June 2015 to February 2016 and from August 2017 to the present.

▪ Failing to engage an independent third-party age verification system to ensure customers were over 18,

▪ Allowing minors to obtain Juul products through its warranty replacement program, along with bulk and serial purchasing.

Cradle of U.S. tobacco industry

The gravity of the trial unfolding in Durham and North Carolina, the former home to big tobacco companies, is not lost on locals or national experts, The News & Observer reported.

Cigarette manufactures were once a major employer in Durham with multiple factories downtown. Tobacco continues to be a leading crop in the state.

Relics of Durham’s extinguished cigarette industry stand just blocks from the hearing, but now house shops, restaurants and office space.