Has NC seen a vaccine boost from $1 million lottery? ‘Not significantly,’ Cooper says.

North Carolina has not seen a significant uptick in vaccinations since its $1 million vaccine lottery launched a week ago, Gov. Roy Cooper said at a press conference Friday at the Johnston County Health Department.

“Not significantly,” Cooper said when asked if vaccine numbers are increasing. “We’re hoping over the next few days and few weeks that we will see some significant improvement in our numbers.”

Cooper announced Summer Cash, the $1 million cash-incentive program, on June 10. Anyone 18 or older who has had at least one dose of the vaccine has been entered in the lottery. Those who have gotten vaccinated since the announcement will be entered into the lottery twice.

Since the announcement of the lottery, the number of North Carolina adults who have been vaccinated has risen from 54% to 55% — but overall that rate has been trending downward over the last several weeks, Cooper said.

“We’re not seeing as big of a boost as Ohio saw, but we’re hoping that we will see steady improvement throughout this,” Cooper said.

Ohio was the first state in the country to introduce a $1 million cash-incentive vaccine program. The state saw a 28% increase in vaccinations after the program was implemented.

North Carolina has yet to hold a drawing in its lottery, so it hasn’t gotten the publicity the first winner will receive. The state plans to hold four drawings — one every other week beginning June 23.

Cooper said he hopes to see a resurgence in vaccine numbers after the first winner is announce.

More vaccine incentives on the way?

President Joe Biden has said his goal is to have 70% of adult Americans vaccinated by July 4.

North Carolina isn’t expected to hit 70% until November.

Cooper said he wants more private businesses to encourage vaccinations.

“We’d like to encourage more private businesses to create cash bonuses or vacation time drawings,” Cooper said. “Employers benefit from a vaccinated work force.”

He also said he wants more family doctors and general practitioners to gain the capacity to administer the vaccine.

“When somebody comes in for a physical or a bad cold, we want a physician to say, ‘Hey, have you had the COVID vaccine? You really need to get it,’” Cooper said.

Cooper said the state is working with various groups to get more vaccine accessibility for doctors.

Last week, The News & Observer reported that those with lower income are disproportionately among those unvaccinated in North Carolina.

“That really goes back to people having time to make sure they can be off work and get vaccinated,” N.C. DHHS Chief Deputy Secretary Kody Kinsley said. “This is a great opportunity for businesses to think about ways to incentivize their own employees to take the time off to get vaccinated to make sure it doesn’t interrupt their day.”

Prior to the press conference, Cooper toured the Johnston County Health Department and

spoke with health department personnel, National Guard members there helping with vaccine distribution and about a dozen residents who were being vaccinated at the time.

The Johnston County Health Department has walk-in vaccinations available at its building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays through Thursdays. On Tuesdays, walk-ins are accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.