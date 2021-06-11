Teacher at school for at-risk teens accused of sexually assaulting student, NC cops say

A 28-year-old assistant instructor at a military-style school for at-risk teens is accused of sexually assaulting a student in her dorm room, according to law enforcement.

Cody Lee Eudy was arrested May 30 and charged with second-degree forcible sex offense and sexual acts with a student, Stanly County arrest records show. The charges relate to an incident at the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy in New London on May 29, Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco said.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Deputies were called to the Academy on the 30th in reference to a sexual assault,” Crisco said. “Once deputies arrived and spoke with the victim, the deputy called for a detective. The detective spoke with Mr. Eudy, who cooperated and was charged.”

Crisco told McClatchy News the incident occurred in a female student’s dorm room on a night when no female staff members were on duty.

The Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy was established by the National Guard and is described as a “quasi-military style program for at-risk teens 16-18 years of age.”

“The purpose of the program is to provide qualified North Carolina dropouts, potential dropouts, and expellees an opportunity to learn in a safe, structured environment so the cadet can become a successful individual not only immediately but in the future,” the academy’s website states.

A representative for the academy did not immediately respond to McClatchy News request for comment on Friday. The website does not list Eudy on its operations staff at the New London campus.

Eudy could not be reached for comment, but his Facebook page lists him as an assistant team leader/cadre at the academy.

He is being held at the Stanly County Detention Center under a $100,000 secure bond, The Stanly News & Press reported. Eudy’s next court appearance is June 21.