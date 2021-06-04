Durham Bulls pitcher’s status is ‘positive’ Friday after he was hit in head by baseball

Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro tries to avoid a line drive hit Thursday night, June 3, 2021. The ball hit in the head and he is listed in “stable condition” Friday morning. WRAL

Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro showed “positive” signs in his recovery on Friday at Duke University Hospital, one day after being hit in the head by a line drive.

The baseball community held its collective breath late Thursday as the 26-year-old player remained under doctors’ care, having been carted off the field by a stretcher at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Tributes and prayers flooded Twitter from minor-league teams across the country: the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Buffalo Bisons, the Memphis Redbirds.

Former big-league pitcher Luis Tiant, who played mostly for the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians, tweeted: “A horrible thing to watch, wishing for a full healthy recovery.”

My prayers go out to this young man. @T_Zombro24 his loved ones and @DurhamBulls @RaysBaseball family. A horrible thing to watch, wishing for a full healthy recovery. Que dios te bendiga mucho pic.twitter.com/N2KCCEBURR — Luis Tiant (@realElTiante) June 4, 2021





“The updates from overnight have been positive, and he remains in stable condition,” the Bulls said in a statement Friday. “We are overwhelmed by the support for Tyler and the wishes for his full and speedy recovery from fans and the baseball community alike. We will provide additional updates as he progresses.”