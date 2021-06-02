Driver throws eggs at car during fit of road rage in North Carolina, video shows

Video shows a man throwing eggs at a car in Western North Carolina. Screengrab from Lee Warren's Facebook video

A driver hurled eggs at a car’s windshield during a fit of road rage in North Carolina, video shows.

The encounter was captured on camera after the man stopped his car on an Asheville road, according to footage Lee Warren posted to Facebook on Monday.

Warren told McClatchy News she had been on Smokey Park Highway when another driver started following her closely.

“This person came barreling behind me and nearly slammed into me,” she said in a phone interview.

So, she tapped her brakes to signal him to back off, which she said “enraged” the other driver.

“I was going too slow for him so he pulled ahead of me and then decided to take out all his rage,” Warren wrote in a Facebook post.

At a stop sign, the man got out of his car and pointed his raised middle fingers toward her, video shows. Then, he is seen reaching back into the car to grab four eggs and throw them.

The eggs splattered onto Warren’s windshield before the man’s car pulled away, according to the 24-second clip she posted to Facebook. By Wednesday, the post had more than 200 comments and shares.

Warren shared details about the encounter with Asheville police, which listed property damage to her car in an incident report. Police didn’t list any arrests related to the case.

After the incident, Warren said she kept driving and thought about the way people deal with stressful moments.

“I think that we don’t have a great attention towards mental and emotional health in our culture, and people are stressed out due to the events in the last year and a half,” she told McClatchy News. “I think people are riled up, so yes this one person may be a bad actor. But really, is our culture handling distress in the way it could be?”

In April, police said a man died in a road-rage shooting along Smokey Park Highway, WLOS reported.