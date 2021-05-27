CVS Health launches new COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes. Here’s what you could win

Anyone 18 and older who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at CVS Health will get a shot at a number of sweepstakes prizes including cash, cruises, tropical vacations and even a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI.

The sweepstakes kicks off June 1 and will run through July 10, according to CVS Health. Eligible customers could win one of over a thousand prizes.

It’s the latest prominent incentive from businesses and states to encourage people to get vaccines, like one incentive from Ohio that includes a million-dollar lottery prize.

The CVS Health sweepstakes are open to anyone who has received a vaccination at CVS or registered to get their shot through CVS. More details and official rules will be posted online starting on June 1.

Some of the planned prizes include:

▪ 125 $500 giveaways and five grand prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions

▪ 100 seven-day cruises for two

▪ VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI for two

▪ A 2022 NCAA Final Four package for two

▪ Five four-day trips for two to Bermuda

▪ 500 $100 gift cards for dates from Hinge, and a grand prize of a $5,000 gift card for an ultimate date experience.

CVS Health is launching a new COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes starting June 1. JASON LEE

Prizes to combat vaccine hesitancy

CVS Health has already administered more than 17 million COVID-19 vaccines, according to the company, which said it is offering the sweepstakes as an incentive to close gaps in vaccine hesitancy.

In Mecklenburg County, nearly 45% of county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. And 39.4% of Mecklenburg residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“We have a long way to go,” CVS Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kyu Rhee said in a statement. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”

CVS Health is offering vaccines at more than 9,600 CVS Pharmacy locations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., including 360 locations in North Carolina.

Other vaccine incentives

Earlier this week, North Carolina announced its first statewide vaccination incentive.

North Carolina is now offering $25 gift cards to people who get their shot, or drive someone to get the shot, at certain locations, including five in Charlotte. And breweries around Charlotte had offered free beer coupons for people getting vaccinated at their sites.

And earlier this month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Ohio would launch a $1 million lottery incentive to boost vaccination rates.

Ohio announced the state’s first $1 million winner Wednesday night.