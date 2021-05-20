Trench collapses, kills construction worker outside North Carolina diner, officials say

A construction worker was killed in a trench collapsed in North Carolina, officials said.

One person is dead after a construction site collapse in North Carolina, officials said.

Crews were working on a drainage line when a trench collapsed at about 2 p.m. Wednesday, officials in Alexander County told WSOC and other news outlets.

“The sheriff says the sides started caving in, trapping the worker,” Spectrum News reporter Rose Eiklor wrote on Twitter.

First responders rushed to remove dirt surrounding the man and perform CPR, multiple news outlets reported. The worker reportedly died on the scene.

Officials said the incident happened in a parking lot outside Big D’s Diner & Country Store in Taylorsville. The business is along Highway 64/90 and roughly 65 miles northwest of Charlotte, according to WBTV, The Charlotte Observer’s media partner.

The man’s death is under investigation, and additional details are expected to be released Thursday, The Taylorsville Times reported.

During a trench collapse investigation, the N.C. Department of Labor said its Occupational Safety and Health Division typically goes to the work site, gathers evidence and conducts interviews. The process can take up to six months, according to the agency’s website.

The state labor department and Alexander County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for additional information Thursday. A call to Big D’s Diner went unanswered.