How was Andrew Brown Jr. killed? Why did the SBI investigate? Answers to questions.

Tony Riddick addresses demonstrators during a march on Friday, April 23, 2021 in Elizabeth City, NC -- the third day of protests following the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. at the hands of Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The April 21 shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies prompted peaceful protests for weeks, with residents and activists from across North Carolina and the nation seeking answers about the circumstances of his death. On Tuesday, the district attorney for Pasquotank County said the shooting was “justified” and no charges would be filed against deputies.

We’ve compiled questions and answers about the case here.

Who was Andrew Brown Jr.?

Andrew Brown Jr. was a 42-year-old native of Elizabeth City, NC, known as Drew to family and friends.

He grew up in the Debry public housing complex in Elizabeth City. His father went to prison when Andrew Jr. was 9 years old, and his mother was murdered in 1997.

Brown had 10 children and lived in the house on Perry Street where he was killed.

Did Brown have a criminal record?

Brown had a criminal record, and served his first stint in prison, for drug trafficking, at the age of 20.

Most of his convictions were for drug-related felonies, mostly possessing and selling cocaine or marijuana. Two convictions were for assault, both more than 20 years ago, and the rest were misdemeanors or traffic offenses.

Ulysses Edwards uses an image of Andrew Brown from his phone as the paints a mural on the side of Brown’s Perry Street home on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Elizabeth City, N.C. Edwards went to school with Brown, and is a local tattoo artist who was asked by the landlord of the home to paint the mural. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Why were deputies serving warrants on Brown?

Law enforcement started investigating Brown off of a confidential source tip that Brown was selling drugs in Dare County, according to the district attorney for Pasquotank County, Andrew Womble.

As a result of the investigation, which included undercover buys from Brown of cocaine and heroin that was laced with fentanyl, Pasquotank County deputies had two felony arrest warrants for the sale of controlled substances, in addition to search warrants.

How was Brown killed?

Brown died on the morning of April 21 after being shot by sheriff’s deputies who came to his house to serve arrest and search warrants related to drug charges.

Security footage shows a truck loaded with officers in tactical gear and weapons pulling up to Brown’s home just before the shooting.

Brown was sitting in his car in his driveway when the deputies arrived, then attempted to flee. That’s when he was shot by deputies.

DA Womble said deputies were told that Brown was not known to carry weapons. There were no weapons found in the vehicle.

Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble answers questions from reporters after announcing he will not charge deputies in the April 21 fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. during a press conference Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Pasquotank County Public Safety building in Elizabeth City. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Will the DA file charges in the Brown shooting?

Womble said on Tuesday that he will not bring criminal charges against the sheriff’s deputies who shot and killed Brown, because he believes the shooting was justified.

Why does the DA think the shooting was justified?

Womble said in a press conference that Brown’s death was “tragic” but “justified,” because Brown’s actions caused three deputies to “reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others.”

Womble said that Brown struck a deputy with his vehicle while trying to escape, and that “deputies immediately perceived a threat.” Womble added that the officers were not required to wait for injury and that the threat alone justified deadly force.

Attorney Bakari Sellers, one of the national lawyers who had represented the Brown family, tweeted that Brown was not using his vehicle as a weapon. Sellers tweeted: “The ‘contact’ was minimal at best & initiated by officers. He was beyond law enforcement when multiple shots were fired, including kill shot to the back of head. 4 officers didn’t shoot, didn’t feel life was in danger.”

Religious leaders march down Main Street in Elizabeth City, N.C. on Saturday morning May 8. 2021, demanding transparency and accountability in the death of Andrew Brown Jr., who was fatally shot outside his home April 21, 2021, by Pasquotank County deputies serving search and arrest warrants. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Has the police body cam footage been released?

A judge has declined to release the footage from police body-worn cameras, but that decision could be reconsidered following the outcome of the State Bureau of Investigation’s report on the case.

On Tuesday, Womble showed clips and photos from the cameras. Apart from the clips shown at the press conference, Brown’s family was allowed to view a 20-second clip on April 26.

The family is calling for the release of the full video.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state Attorney General Josh Stein have also called for the release of the video.

Why is the SBI investigating the shooting?

It’s customary in North Carolina for the State Bureau of Investigation to look into shootings by law enforcement. The agency then turns over its findings to the local district attorney to determine whether charges are warranted.

Kat Kidd blocks the intersection of Ehringhaus Street and Halstead Blvd. during a demonstration and march on Thursday, April 22, 2021 in Elizabeth City, NC, in reaction to the death of Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot by a Pasquotank County Deputy Sheriff on Wednesday. The march drew nearly 300 participants and lasted about three hours. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Have Brown’s autopsy results been released?

The official autopsy results have not been released, but at Tuesday’s press conference, DA Womble said Brown was shot twice — in the shoulder and the back of the head — with shrapnel wounds elsewhere.

A private autopsy commissioned by the family showed he was hit by at least five bullets, with the fatal wound from a shot into the back of his head.