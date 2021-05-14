School psychologist charged with sexual exploitation of a child, NC cops say

A school psychologist is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, a North Carolina sheriff said. Photo by Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

A North Carolina school psychologist was arrested in a child exploitation case, officials said.

Chris Reid, who has worked at Asheville area schools since 2017, was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Reid, 69, has been suspended from his job with Buncombe County Schools “pending an internal investigation,” the Western North Carolina school district said. Most recently, Reid was based at Enka middle, intermediate and high schools in Candler, outside of Asheville.

“BCS will fully cooperate with law enforcement in this matter,” the district told McClatchy News in an emailed statement. “This is shocking news for our school system. At this time, there are only limited details available. As this is still an open investigation, there is nothing further that we are able to release.”

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office didn’t list attorney information for Reid.

School and law enforcement officials haven’t said whether students were involved in the case. Under North Carolina law, sexual exploitation of a minor happens when a person “possesses material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity” with knowledge of what the content shows.

Deputies said officials executed a search warrant at Reid’s home and seized electronics. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is set to help examine the devices, which include computers and phones, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Upon the conclusion of the investigation we will be able to release more information,” Sheriff Quentin Miller said on Facebook.

Reid was arrested Thursday and held in jail on a $15,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 4, records show.

Reid could face additional charges in the future, officials said.