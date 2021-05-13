North Carolina hiker and his dog missing in Tennessee wilderness, officials say

Crews are searching the Tennessee wilderness for a missing North Carolina hiker and his dog. Screen grab/Rhea County Emergency Management Facebook

A North Carolina hiker and his dog are missing in the Tennessee wilderness, officials say.

Crews are “conducting extensive searches” in the Pocket Wilderness area for Curtis Dustin Williams and the dog, who were last seen via Facebook Live video at Buzzard Point on Monday afternoon, according to Rhea County Emergency Management.

Local media outlets WTVC and WDEF report Williams is from North Carolina. McClatchy News reached out to the sheriff’s office to confirm, but officials were unable to provide more information.

He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, a North Carolina hat and shorts, the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office says.

Officials shared photos of Williams and the dog on social media.

Rocky Potter, an investigator with the sheriff’s office, told WRCB that multiple agencies, the state airplane, state helicopter and drones have been searching the area.

“He’s an avid hiker,” Potter told the outlet. “I’m sure he knows how to take care of himself, family says he does, so we’re still optimistic.”

Potter told WTVC that crews have “pinged” his phone but have not found signs of him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office dispatch at 423-775-7837 or 911, officials say.

Rhea County is in the eastern part of Tennessee, about 50 miles north of Chattanooga.