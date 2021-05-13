NC failed to make sure $3 billion in 2020 COVID relief was spent properly, audit says

Most North Carolina parents received $335 Extra Credit Grants thanks to the Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0 in fall of 2020. Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina potentially misspent federal COVID-19 relief funds, a new state audit announced Thursday morning, because officials failed to monitor how more than $3 billion was actually used.

The audit focuses on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration — specifically the state budget office and the N.C. Pandemic Recovery Office. It says those officials “did not design and implement procedures to ensure that Coronavirus Relief Funds were being spent in accordance with” the rules for the money.

“As a result, there was an increased risk that recipients could have misused the funds without the misuse being detected and corrected timely,” North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood wrote.

North Carolina received over $3.5 billion in the federal government’s 2020 COVID-19 Recovery Act, and Wood’s office said nearly all of that money — $3.1 billion — was divvied up without proper oversight.

The N.C. General Assembly voted several times, starting in May 2020, on how the money should be spent. Lawmakers put the state budget office in charge of getting the money out to the various programs. The first round of spending included nearly $400 million for public schools, $180 million for universities, $125 million for business loans through the Golden LEAF Foundation, $25 million for family caregivers and home-delivered meals, $20 million for emergency food assistance, and more.

Wood said that because of the lack of oversight, state government was “limited in its ability to know whether funds were achieving legislatively intended results and take timely corrective action if necessary.”

In a written response to Wood’s audit, State Budget Director Charles Perusse said his office and the Pandemic Recovery Office did not have enough staff to do the necessary work, since the legislature only gave them half of what they asked for. But the office did have some safeguards in place, he said, and will use the audit’s findings to strengthen those where possible.

“We take the findings presented in this report very seriously, and we have already begun making the changes to address them,” Perusse wrote.

