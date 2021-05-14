NC State recognizes its 2021 graduates with two ceremonies and speaker Russell Wilson

More than 6,300 North Carolina State University graduates are earning degrees during in-person commencement ceremonies at Carter-Finley Stadium Friday and Saturday.

With graduates sitting socially distanced on the field in their caps, gowns and face masks as they’re recognized, it isn’t quite “normal.” But it’s a step in the right direction after N.C. State hosted a virtual commencement for 2020 graduates because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Melanie Flowers’ senior year wasn’t spent walking around campus going to class or getting Bruegger’s bagels on Hillsborough Street. She spent 14 hour days in her office, took online classes, attended virtual meetings about the university’s COVID-19 response and marched in racial justice protests alongside classmates.

As president of Student Government at N.C. State, Flowers spent the past year learning to be a leader as her campus and the world grappled with social justice issues and the coronavirus pandemic.

“What’s unique to this class of graduates is that we haven’t had the opportunity to ignore what goes on in our community,” Flowers said. “This year there is no ignoring what’s going on in downtown Raleigh or Elizabeth City or on our campus. It’s just too apparent.”

Flowers, 22, said often college students can “enjoy their bliss.” But this year, they’re exhausted, she said, because the expectations of earning a degree haven’t let up.

But it proves that “we are capable,” she said.

“I don’t think there’s a lot that the world can throw at us that we’re going to be short of handling and addressing fully because of this past year,” Flowers said.

In a way, the distance, anxiety and uncertainty has built their community up and allowed students to connect in ways that they haven’t before.

“I’ve seen the university community fight to be the university that the world calls on us to be and not be complacent in where we are,” Flowers said. “And I’m excited to see that continue.”

Students graduating this year come from 52 countries and 44 states. The 2021 graduating class also includes 866 first-generation college students, 127 student-veterans and 143 student-athletes.

N.C. State alumnus and NFL quarterback Russell Wilson returned to Carter-Finley to give the keynote speech.

The university ceremonies are 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. Family and friends can watch at go.ncsu.edu/WatchCommencement and the official NC State Facebook page. They will also be recorded to view later.

Honorary degree recipients are alumnus Jeff Williams, chief operating officer at Apple, and alumna and James Beard Award-winning chef Ashley Christensen.