Chicken to go: Bojangles details another major expansion move for the chain

Bojangles, based in Charlotte, said Chaac Foods Restaurants will open 40 stores over the next seven years, including a return to the Orlando, Florida area with 15 stores. Bojangles

Bojangles, known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made biscuits, plans to open another 40 stores.

Just two months ago, the Charlotte-based fast-food chain announced it would debut stores in Ohio, New York and Texas. as part of a 45-store expansion plan.

On Tuesday, Bojangles said Chaac Foods Restaurants will open 40 Bojangles stores over the next seven years. That includes 15 stores in a return to the Orlando, Florida, area, according to a Bojangles news release.

Those restaurants are expected to begin opening next year, Bojangles said.

Chaac Foods also will open 20 stores in Georgia, mostly in the Atlanta area, and five in Tennessee, in addition to acquiring 40 existing corporate-owned Bojangles locations in Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Chaac Foods, acquired by Gauge Capital in 2019, operates 135 Pizza Huts, as well as Applebee’s, Panda Express and other restaurants in nine states.

More Bojangles stores

In March, Bojangles said longtime franchisee Jeff Rigsby would open 45 locations over the next seven years, including 15 in Columbus, Ohio. Those stores are expected begin opening by the end of the year or early next year.

That agreement also includes opening stores in New York and Texas, plus more stores in Pennsylvania and Florida.

Last year, Bojangles opened its first Illinois and Arkansas stores as part of 40 restaurants opening at Love’s Travel Stops.

The iconic chicken chain opened in 1977 in Charlotte and has more than 760 restaurants throughout the Southeast. The chain was sold to two New York firms, Durational Capital Management and The Jordan Co., in 2019.