1 hospitalized after shooting at Charlotte area mall on Saturday, authorities say

Police are at the scene of a shooting Carolina Place mall in Pineville on Saturdy, May 1, 2021. Observer file photo

One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at Carolina Place mall in Pineville on Saturday afternoon, according to Medic.

Paramedics drove the person to a hospital just before 5:30 p.m., Medic said on Twitter.

Police released no details by 6:30 p.m. but urged drivers to avoid the area “due to a large emergency response in the area,” according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweet at about 5:30 p.m.

CMPD officers are helping Pineville police with the investigation, according to CMPD.

Police said shoppers can be picked up at the At Home Store, 11415 Carolina Place Parkway, which is serving as a “reunification site.”

“We are still in the process of clearing the mall,” Pineville police said on Twitter at 6:30 p.m. “The mall will remained closed. We will update as we get more information.”

