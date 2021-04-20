Driver plows through basketball game to break it up, striking a child, NC deputies say

A North Carolina woman was arrested after police say she used her car to break up a neighborhood basketball game.

One child struck by the vehicle was taken to a hospital, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Daina Renee Forrest, 35, faces multiple charges in connection to the incident, which investigators say happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday in a neighborhood northwest of Greenville.

The area is about 85 miles southeast of Raleigh.

Witnesses told deputies Forrest was driving around the neighborhood, “waving a kitchen knife, while cursing and threatening the three juvenile teenage victims who were playing basketball in their yard,” officials said.

Jail records indicate Forrest lives around the corner from where the incident occurred.

“It was alleged Forrest then intentionally veered her car off the roadway and partially into the yard to strike the children. One child was injured in the process and was taken to a hospital by EMS for treatment,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies tracked Forrest down and found damage to the front of her vehicle “consistent with having hit something/someone,” officials said. A search of the vehicle uncovered a knife and “a bag of crack cocaine, and marijuana filled cigars.”

Forrest was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of felony possession of cocaine, officials said. She remained in jail Tuesday under a secured bond of $230,000 officials said.