North Carolina
Paratrooper dies during training exercise at Fort Bragg, military officials say
A paratrooper died during a training exercise at Fort Bragg on Monday, military officials announced.
The soldier’s death resulted from an accident “during Airborne training operations,” according to a news release. They were assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division.
The incident is being investigated and more information will be available a day after the soldier’s family has been notified, officials said.
