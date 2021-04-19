Paratrooper dies during training exercise at Fort Bragg, military officials say

A paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division died during a training exercise at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. officials said Monday.

A paratrooper died during a training exercise at Fort Bragg on Monday, military officials announced.

The soldier’s death resulted from an accident “during Airborne training operations,” according to a news release. They were assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division.

The incident is being investigated and more information will be available a day after the soldier’s family has been notified, officials said.