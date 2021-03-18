NC legislators to reintroduce Hate Crimes Prevention Act in wake of Atlanta shootings

Following the killing of eight people, mostly Asian women, in Atlanta this week, and a spike in anti-Asian hate crimes during the coronavirus pandemic, some North Carolina lawmakers want the state create a new hate crime law.

Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, one of the only Asian Americans ever elected to the General Assembly, said Thursday that he and two other state senators will file the Hate Crimes Prevention Act again this session.

The Raleigh Democrat filed a similar bill in 2018 and again in 2019, but neither received hearings in the Republican-controlled legislature.

“This bill deserves a hearing,” Chaudhuri said.

Those past iterations of the bill were largely inspired by the murder of three young Muslim people in Chapel Hill by their white neighbor, who posted vitriolic anti-religious messages online before the killings. Authorities wouldn’t classify those killing at hate crimes, however, instead blaming them on a parking dispute.

That frustrated famiy members and outside advocates, in a situation similar to the new impetus for the bill — the killings of eight people near Atlanta, six of them woman of Asian descent, by a white man who police said wasn’t motivated by racial animus but by a self-described sex addiction and “a really bad day.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Please return for a fuller report.

