Most NC universities expect a normal fall 2021 semester. Here are their campus plans.

Thousands of college students across the state can expect a more familiar campus experience next fall, with in-person classes and dorms at full-capacity.

North Carolina universities are announcing plans for the Fall 2021 semester, citing downward trends in COVID-19 cases and accelerating vaccine rollout.

University employees working on campus, including students, are eligible for a vaccine. And every college student and employee who wants a COVID-19 vaccine should be able to get one by the end of the spring semester.

Campuses will likely continue surveillance testing and require face masks on campus, which have contributed to fewer spikes in cases and clusters this spring than last fall. School plans could change depending on guidance from state health officials.

Here’s what North Carolina colleges and universities are planning for next fall.

NC State University

N.C. State was the first local university to set plans for “pre-pandemic” operations, including full occupancy in residence halls and face-to-face classes for students and faculty.

Campus dining facilities, libraries, recreation centers and other facilities will return to normal hours with increased capacity. Staff members will return to their offices and normal workplace activities.

The university is prepared to continue its coronavirus testing and vaccine programs through next fall and will adjust campus operations, if necessary, based on health guidance.

UNC-Chapel Hill

UNC-Chapel Hill announced fall plans with fully in-person classes and more students living in dorms. There will likely still be face masks, COVID-19 testing, and quarantine and isolation space on campus.

UNC-CH also scheduled a commencement ceremony for 2020 graduates who missed a ceremony last year.

The university is still working on the details for campus operations in the fall.

Fall on Duke’s West Campus Bill Snead Duke University

Duke University

Duke University Executive Vice Provost Jennifer Francis provided a brief and preliminary update for the fall semester to faculty at the March academic council meeting.

Francis said Duke anticipates it will be operating “close to normal” with a return to in-person campus activities. But things could easily change, she said.

Duke has not set plans for residence halls or in-person classes, particularly as social distancing is critical for classroom planning.

The university has not made final decisions for undergraduate travel for fall 2021, including study abroad. Duke is considering travel restrictions, vaccinations and visa requirements in those plans.

This spring, about 6,000 undergraduates are living in Durham, with about 3,600 living in campus housing. And 30% of classes are fully in-person or have an in-person element.

East Carolina University

ECU is preparing for regular on-campus operations next fall with students, faculty and staff on campus. Newly-elected Chancellor Philip Rogers said it will “hopefully look more like the ECU experiences we expect” with safety precautions still in place.

ECU will offer face-to-face classes and residence halls will return to normal capacity with double-occupancy student rooms. Some students will still be able to choose to live in single-rooms. Dining services and student recreation centers will return to normal operations at full capacity.

Rogers said he will soon put together a Fall 2021 planning team to focus on more details and decisions about campus operations.

UNC Charlotte

UNC Charlotte is planning for a return to full operations in fall 2021 with face-to-face classes at pre-pandemic levels and residence halls at full occupancy.

Employees will return to their offices and all campus services will be offered in person, according to UNCC.

Dining services, recreational facilities and other buildings will return to regular capacity. Fans will be able to attend Charlotte 49ers events, but the exact capacity is still undetermined.

UNC Charlotte students arrive on campus in the days before the Oct. 1, 2020, start of fall classes in buildings for some academic disciplines. UNC Charlotte

UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington expects to offer a “typical fall class schedule” with predominantly in-person courses. UNCW will offer online courses for students who want flexibility. Many employees will be able to return to typical workplace operations and office hours.

UNCW plans to reopen residence halls to full occupancy and increase capacity in campus buildings. More students and fans will be allowed at UNCW sporting events and will be able to attend university events and activities.

The plans for the fall are depending on positive trends in COVID-19 cases and vaccinations. UNCW plans to open a vaccination clinic in UNCW’S Burney Center in March.

The university is also prepared to continue doing surveillance testing for COVID-19, running its vaccination clinic and keeping quarantine/isolation space open next fall.

Western Carolina University

Western Carolina University is planning to have “close to normal operations” this fall. That will include an increase of in-person classes and a return to full occupancy residential living.

There will also be more fall sports and campus events and activities. Campus buildings and facilities, dining halls, the library and the recreation center will be have normal hours and increased capacity, according to WCU.

This story will be updated as more North Carolina colleges and universities announce plans for the fall 2021 semester.