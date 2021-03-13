Duke puts temporary ‘stay-in-place’ restrictions on campus to stop spread of COVID

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2019 file photo shows the entrance to the main Duke University campus in Durham, N.C. Duke University announced Wednesday, March 10, 2021, that it is considering ending in-person classes as an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the course of five days worsens and students continue to violate health guidelines. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File) AP

Duke University is dramatically restricting campus activities for undergraduates, including a shift to almost all remote classes, in an effort to stop COVID-19 cases from spreading.

The school announced a stay-in-place order Saturday night. Starting at midnight, March 14 until 9 a.m. Sunday, March 21, Duke undergrads who live on campus are ordered to stay in their residence halls except for “essential” activities pertaining to food, health or safety. Students who live off campus won’t be allowed on campus except for a few circumstances.

“If this feels serious, it’s because it is,” Duke said in a statement signed by university officials.

The order comes after Duke officials warned students earlier in the week that the university could lock down the campus, responding to a COVID spike connected to in-person fraternity rush events. The university has said those off-campus parties led to the current spread on campus.

“This stay-in-place period is strongly recommended by our medical experts,” according to Saturday’s university statement. “Violations of these requirements will be considered a violation of the Duke Compact and will be treated as such; flagrant and repeated violations will be grounds for suspension or withdrawal from Duke.”

Duke said the pause is needed after more than 180 students tested positive for COVID-19 in one week and another 200 are currently in quarantine.

“This is by far the largest one-week number of positive tests and quarantines since the start of the pandemic,” the university said.

In February, Duke also threatened to tighten restrictions on campus following a spike in cases in January.

Under this week’s order, on-campus students will be largely confined to their residence halls except to pick up food from dining halls, for medical care or COVID testing. Students can be outdoors and can exercise, but groups are restricted to three people with masks and social distancing.

Off-campus students won’t be allowed on campus except to take part in surveillance testing, to get medical care or to pick up food on campus.

Common spaces like the Bryan Center student union will only be open for essential activities during limited hours. Libraries will be closed to undergraduate students.

Duke basketball hit by COVID

Duke’s COVID woes extended beyond campus this week, as the men’s basketball team withdrew from the ACC Tournament in Greensboro following a positive test result within the program.

The team had entered the tournament as a 10 seed and recorded wins over Boston College and Louisville, as the Blue Devils attempted to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. A Thursday game versus Florida State was canceled following the Duke positive.

“We are disappointed we cannot keep fighting together as a group after two outstanding days in Greensboro,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said earlier this week in a statement. “This season was a challenge for every team across the country and as we have seen over and over, this global pandemic is very cruel and is not yet over. As many safeguards as we implemented, no one is immune to this terrible virus.”

Last semester, Duke largely avoided the issues that affected other Triangle colleges, as UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State struggled to contain COVID spread on campus and quickly moved from in-person to remote-only classes.

In September, The News & Observer reported that widespread testing by Duke had helped keep its case count low, recording only 46 cases at a point in the semester when UNC had reported 900 and N.C. State had reported more than 800.