‘Concerning number’ of birds are dying in NC — and feeders may be the culprits

An American goldfinch is seen on a feeder, Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Lutherville-Timonium, Md. A “concerning number” of deaths have been reported among goldfinches and pine siskins in North Carolina. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP

North Carolina residents may want to take down their bird feeders for the time being.

A “concerning number” of goldfinches and pine siskins that biologists believe were infected with salmonella have turned up dead in yards across the state over the past few weeks, according to a Monday news release from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

And experts say feeders could be exposing hungry songbirds to the deadly infection.

“Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) is a common bacterial disease, often fatal in songbirds that frequent bird feeders,” the NCWRC says. “Sick birds may appear thin, fluffed up, depressed, have swollen eyelids or may have trouble passing waste. They are often lethargic and easy to approach.”

The disease is typically transmitted “through food or water contaminated with feces,” according to Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, which has recently been treating birds infected with the bacteria.

The group wrote on Facebook that the infections seem to be mostly among pine siskins and goldfinches but that “other reports have shown a very small percentage of other birds may be affected.”

Residents with bird feeders are urged to clean them using a bleach solution that is “no more than 1-part bleach to 9-parts water” and allow them to dry before putting feed back in, the NCWRC says.

If residents “suspect salmonellosis,” however, taking the bird feeder down for two to three weeks is the “only option,” Greg Batts, wildlife biologist with the NCWRC, said in the release.

“Batts knows removing feeders isn’t a popular solution, especially for bird enthusiasts who may own many feeding structures, but it’s imperative for the health of the birds,” the NCWRC says. “Even after intensive cleaning, re-contamination commonly occurs where birds are being fed because the disease is shed by feces and some birds are carriers.”

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue also recommends removing feeders and bird baths for two to three weeks to “discourage birds from congregating” and cleaning “all bird feeder poles and hooks (and) ... remove all spilled seeds and feces from the ground underneath the feeders.”

“They will dissipate and forage naturally,” the Facebook post says of the birds.

Residents should also avoid scattering bird feed on the ground as “birds can acquire salmonellosis while feeding together in these situations also,” the NCWRC says.

Additionally, dead or dying birds infected with salmonella can pose a risk to pets if they eat them and to humans if they handle them.

“When disposing of bird carcasses, always wear gloves, bury or double bag the animal before disposing it in the trash and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water,” Batts said, according to the release.

The increase in goldfinch and pine siskin fatalities has been an issue across the Southeast recently.

“The Southeast Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study laboratory that conducted the testing has reported widespread cases of salmonellosis in the Southeastern United States,” the NCWRC says. “Their findings, coupled with the number of calls fielded by the Wildlife Commission and partner agencies, have put biologists on alert.”

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue says reports in other states could mean a “widespread outbreak.”

In South Carolina, residents are also urged to remove their bird feeders until early April, when pine siskins start to migrate north, wildlife officials say.

But bird admirers shouldn’t worry as “temporarily removing bird feeders from your yard will not prevent wild birds from returning once the feeder is put back up,” the S.C. Department of Natural Resources says.