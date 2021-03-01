Hiker rescued after steep fall Sunday at Hanging Rock State Park in North Carolina

A hiker suffered multiple injuries Sunday during an incident at Hanging Rock State Park, according to the Stokes County Fire & Rescue Association. Stokes County Fire & Rescue Association photo

A hiker had to be rescued Sunday after a fall at North Carolina’s Hanging Rock State Park, according to the Stokes County Fire & Rescue Association.

The identity and condition of the hiker were not released by rescuers.

Stokes County officials say the incident happened at the park’s Lower Cascades shortly before noon Sunday. The park is about 30 miles north of Winston-Salem, near the Virginia state line.

The hiker, a male, fell up to 40 feet, then “slid” another 70 feet, TV station WNCT 9 reported, and was hospitalized in “serious condition.”

At least five fire and rescue departments participated in the “high angle rescue,” according to officials.

“Team members assisted with splinting and packaging the patient, as well as setting up rigging for the safety line,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Hanging Rock State Park has “20 miles of hiking trails that climb onto spectacular views,” with the Lower Cascades Trail listed among its “moderate” trails, according to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation.

“The trail is made up of gravel, dirt, and rock. Hike a short distance through the forest on level ground to the edge of the gorge, before descending steep wooden and stone stairs to the base of the waterfall,” the park system reports.

“Cascade Creek, which originates at the park lake, emerges from atop the naturally carved stone wall, noisily falling 35 feet into a large pool.”