Someone’s $2 ticket hit a big Mega Millions win in N.C. on Friday. Do they know it?

Somebody in North Carolina paid $2 for a ticket that hit a Mega Millions jackpot in Friday’s national drawing, N.C. lottery officials said Saturday.

Do they know it?

The mystery winner bought the ticket in Mecklenburg County through Online Play on the lottery website, according to a lottery news release.

The ticket was among five nationally that won the highest prize of $1 million in Friday’s drawing other than the jackpot, officials said.

The ticket matched all five white balls, 5-14-24-25-27, beating the odds of 1 in 12.6 million, according to the lottery.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

No one hit Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot, which climbs to $96 million for Tuesday’s drawing, officials said. The $96 million, if you somehow beat the odds of 1 in 302 million, can be taken as an annuity or $69.4 million cash, according to the lottery.

Players also can buy Mega Millions tickets on the N.C. lottery app and at lottery retailers.