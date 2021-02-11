Trump-appointed US attorney in Eastern North Carolina resigns at Biden’s request

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Robert J. Higdon Jr., left, shakes hands with then-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina in Raleigh. tlong@newsobserver.com

The chief federal prosecutor in Eastern North Carolina is stepping down after President Joe Biden asked all Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys to hand in their resignations.

Robert J. Higdon, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, submitted his letter of resignation Thursday, his office said in a news release.

He will remain in office until midnight on Feb. 28.

“It has been my great privilege and honor to serve as United States Attorney,” Higdon wrote in his letter. “I am very grateful to former President Trump for the opportunity to serve the people of eastern North Carolina as their chief federal law enforcement officer.”

Trump appointed Higdon in August 2017, and he was confirmed by the Senate the following month.