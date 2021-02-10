$2 lottery ticket turns into $1 million Powerball win for Raleigh man

A North Carolina man spent $2 on a lottery ticket — and ended up winning much more.

Robert Farah, a Wake County resident, scored a Powerball prize worth $1 million, the N.C. Education Lottery said Tuesday in a news release.

Officials said Farah bought his “lucky ticket” at Bayleaf Convenience & Deli. The store is on Six Forks Road in Raleigh.

Farah’s ticket matched enough numbers to snag the biggest prize won in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. That means he beat odds of more than 1 in 11 million, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

But officials said Farah fell short of winning the larger Powerball jackpot, which carries 1-in-292 million odds.

Farah came forward on Monday, a day after the lottery announced someone got a windfall but hadn’t claimed the prize. He keeps $707,501 after taxes, according to the news release.

