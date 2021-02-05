NC COVID death reports increase by over 100 as hospitalizations drop below 2,600

North Carolina added 113 deaths to the state’s COVID-19 death toll on Friday, but the number of people hospitalized has fallen to its lowest level in more than a month.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. The state Department of Health and Human Services updates its numbers as information becomes available. According to the most recent DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15, when 101 people died.

DHHS added 169 deaths and 150 deaths to the total on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Wednesday’s count was the most deaths that the state had added to its tally in single day since the pandemic began.

Over the last week, DHHS has added an average of 98 deaths per day to the state’s overall number of deaths.

As of Friday, 9,841 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

Statewide hospitalizations dropped by 131 to 2,523 with 97% of hospitals reporting, according to DHHS.

It’s the 10th straight day that hospitalizations have decreased and the first time since Dec. 14 that fewer than 2,600 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina.

DHHS reported 5,547 new cases on Friday, an increase of 52 from Thursday’s new case count.

Over the last few weeks, new case reports have steadily decreased. The last time that DHHS reported over 7,000 new cases in day was Jan. 23.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Return later for updates.