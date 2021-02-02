NC schools superintendent says she and governor will urge local schools to reopen

Princeton Elementary School PE teacher Justin Willoughby, center left, helps a student with her coat and backpack Monday morning, Feb. 1, 2021, in Princeton, NC. Despite lobbying from some teachers to stay with remote instruction, Johnston students across all grade levels showed up Monday for their first day of in-person classes since Dec. 14. jleonard@newsobserver.com

The leader of North Carolina’s public schools said Tuesday morning that she and Gov. Roy Cooper will “sing from the same songbook” and push local school districts to reopen schools.

Department of Public Instruction Superintendent Catherine Truitt, a Republican who was elected in November, told other statewide elected officials her plans during their Council of State meeting on Tuesday.

Truitt said she will be standing with Cooper and others today at his 2 p.m. COVID-19 press conference “in an effort to urge our districts across the state to reopen schools across the state.”

“This is incredibly important for kids,” she said.

GOP reopening bill

The news comes the day after Republicans in the General Assembly filed a bill to require North Carolina K-12 public schools to give students the option of in-person learning.

The legislation would require school districts to give parents of special-education students the option of daily in-person instruction. The legislation would also require districts to provide other students with either daily in-person classes or a mix of in-person and online courses.

The bill would require districts to continue to provide a remote learning option for families who don’t want in-person classes.

Sen. Deanna Ballard, a Watauga County Republican and co-chair of the Senate Education Committee, called the “lost learning potential” a preventable COVID tragedy. The Senate Education Committee will hear the bill on Tuesday at 1 p.m., right before Cooper’s press conference.

Senate Bill 37, “In Person Learning Choice for Families,” would require that the Plan A, in-person learning option with minimal social distancing be available for students who have an individualized education program. Special-education students have had some of the most difficult challenges using remote learning.

Other students would be required to be given the option of Plan A or Plan B, which has moderate social distancing, or both. Currently, school districts are only allowed to use Plan A in elementary schools. The elementary schools change started in October. But some school districts, including Wake County, the state’s largest, closed schools in January as COVID-19 cases worsened.

If the bill passes, the reopening would go into effect on the first weekday that is 15 days after the bill became law.

The issue has previously fallen mostly along party lines, with Republicans pushing for months for students to be given the option of in-person instruction, and Democrats deferring to Cooper, who is a Democrat.

Cooper has said that he wants schools to reopen as soon and as safely as possible.