Education group’s top priority for 2021 is no surprise to all those learning from home

Shekinah Lennon, 17, and her sister, Orlandria, 14, try to connect to a science class from their home in Orrum, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020. Millions of American students are grappling with the challenge of learning remotely without adequate home internet service, particularly in poorer locales like Robeson County. NYT

Improving high-speed broadband access is the top issue for North Carolina at a time when many students are learning from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, an education group said Thursday.

The Public School Forum of North Carolina, a nonpartisan advocate for better schools and more public funding for education, says providing more families with adequate broadband will help the state transition and recover from COVID-19.

Other issues on the group’s top 10 list of education issues in 2021, released on Thursday, include increasing state funding for schools, hiring more teachers and principals of color and hiring more school counselors, social workers and nurses.

“Not surprisingly, COVID-19 and the inequities exacerbated by the pandemic are top of mind as we gather here today,” Mary Ann Wolf, president and executive director of the Forum, said at Thursday’s virtual “Eggs and Issues” event. “We’re reminded in a very profound way how COVID-19 has impacted our students, educators and community, and we’re also reminded of the heroic efforts of our educators, schools and families,”

Wolf said equity and funding the Leandro court decision is at the center of the recommendations. As part of the long-running court case, a state judge signed an order last year saying that North Carolina needs to increase education funding because it’s leaving “too many” students behind.

Top 10 issues

This year’s top education issues are:

▪ Broadband Access

▪ Teacher Recruitment, Retention and Diversity

▪ *Social and Emotional Learning

▪ Inclusive, Culturally Responsive Curriculum and Pedagogy

▪ Flexibility for Local School Districts

▪ Assessment and Accountability

▪ Afterschool Programs and Expanded Learning

▪ Early Childhood Education & Literacy

▪ Post-Secondary Attainment

▪ Adequate and Equitable State Funding to Support Public Education

The issues include long-standing ones such as raising pay for teachers, giving calendar flexibility to school districts and putting a multi-billion school construction bond referendum on the ballot. But it also reflects short-term needs such as requesting a federal waiver from giving standardized tests to students this school year.

Lack of broadband access a concern

Broadband access made the top of the list, in part, due to the extensive use of remote learning that’s occurring this school year due to the pandemic. Many North Carolina public school students are getting no in-person instruction or only a limited amount as their schools operate virtual classes instead.

The forum noted that more than 30% of households across the state don’t have broadband due to affordability, a lack of infrastructure, and/or a gap in digital literacy skills. In addition, nearly 15% of the state’s public school students lack high-speed Internet access at home.

State lawmakers have said improving broadband access is a priority this legislative session, The News & Observer previously reported.

COVID ‘shortchanged’ students

During a panel Thursday, educators and state lawmakers talked about how COVID-19 has disrupted education.

“I talk to my superintendents and teachers in my districts all the time and we talk about ways that we can move beyond this and recognize the fact that or students have been shortchanged with education,” said Sen. Kevin Corbin, a Republican from Macon County and former school board member. “Although we’ve done the best we can.”

Corbin said lawmakers have agreed to take steps such as provide an additional $30 million to expand broadband access. He said it’s particularly critical in rural areas.

Watauga County Superintendent Scott Elliott said the greatest challenge schools face now is finding enough healthy staff to keep schools operating. Watauga County, located in the western part of the state, is offering in-person instruction but many districts have temporarily switched to only offering online classes.

“We need to prioritize vaccinations for our staff as soon as possible in order for them to be able to have the additional protection that they need and that they deserve to be able to come to work safely,” Elliott said.

But Elliott also said “we must defend our public schools” at a time when some would use the current situation as part of an agenda to move away from public schools.

“I hope that the last 10 months have been a reminder to everyone about the importance of our public schools in our communities,” Elliott said.