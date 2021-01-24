North Carolina

One dead, two wounded in shooting spree near park in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says

One person was shot and killed and two others wounded early Sunday in a series of related shootings in the area of Sugar Creek Community Park, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Identities of the victims have not been released.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Merlane Drive, a dead-end street on the northern edge of Sugar Creek Community Park. The park is off West Sugar Creek Road, south of Interstate 85.

“When officers arrived, they located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic,” police said in a release.

“The second victim was transported by Medic with non-life threatening injuries. A short time later, a third victim arrived at Atrium University with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.”

CMPD has not said how the shootings are related and if there is a suspect.

Tips can be offered at 704-432-TIPS or through Crime Stoppers at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
