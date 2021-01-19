FBI arrests first NC resident in connection with Capitol riot

The Federal Bureau of Investigations made its first federal arrest of a North Carolina resident in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a news release.

The FBI arrested Christopher Raphael Spencer, of Pilot Mountain, Tuesday. Spencer is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, and obstruction of justice.

He was taken into custody in Kernersville without incident, and has had his initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Greensboro.

Spencer was arrested by special agents and officers assigned to the FBI Charlotte Field Office’s Greensboro Resident Agency.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia is prosecuting the case.