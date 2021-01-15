Wells Fargo cut 6,400 jobs last quarter as it posted $3 billion profit

Wells Fargo reported fourth quarter earnings Friday. This branch, in Columbia, S.C. will permanently close in February 2021, as part of a bankwide cost-cutting plan. Sarah Ellis

Wells Fargo cut 6,400 jobs in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to its Friday earnings release, as CEO Charlie Scharf unveiled more details of his long-term plan to cut billions of dollars in expenses at the beleaguered bank.

Net income was nearly $3 billion for the quarter consisting of the last three months of 2020, a figure that was up from the prior quarter but essentially flat compared to the same quarter in 2019.

Overall revenue at the San Francisco-based bank fell to $17.9 billion from $18.9 billion in the third quarter. Expenses fell, too, to $14.8 billion from $15.2 the quarter prior.

Still, with JPMorgan posting a record profit of $12 billion earlier Friday morning, CEO Charlie Scharf says he knows there’s ample room for improvement.

“With a more consistent broad-based recovery and as we continue to press forward with our agenda, we expect you will see that this franchise is capable of much more” Scharf said in a statement. Unlike JPMorgan, Wells did not release a large chunk of the billions of dollars it had set aside earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic to prepare for loan defaults.

In the third quarter, Wells Fargo posted net income of $2 billion, a vast improvement over the pandemic-affected second quarter in which the bank lost money for the first time since the financial crisis.

The bank employs 27,000 people in Charlotte, which serves as an East Coast headquarters. It was not immediately clear how many job losses were in the Charlotte area.

Identifying cuts

Announcing the earnings, CEO Charlie Scharf also gave the first detailed look at how he plans to cut the bank’s expenses, which are bloated compared to other Wall Street firms. Some $8 billion of the roughly $10 billion in cuts to annual spending have been identified, according to a presentation included with the bank’s earnings.

One to two management layers have already been slashed across the bank since May, an ongoing practice that will eventually make up about a third of the cuts.

Wells Fargo will also reduce its real estate footprint and streamline lending across the bank. Roughly 250 branches will be closed this year, after 329 were shuttered in 2020, according to the presentation.

Scharf has said that the bank would exit certain businesses that he didn’t feel were core to the business, which has already started.

In December, Wells Fargo sold its student loan portfolio to private equity firms. On Thursday, Reuters reported that the bank is close to a deal to sell its asset-management business to a group of private equity firms.

Crosstown rival Bank of America reports its fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday.

