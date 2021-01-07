How NC’s delegation in Congress voted on objections to election certification

Congress was on its way to certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election early Thursday morning, pushing toward its conclusion hours after a pro-Donald Trump mob breached the Capitol forcing the evacuation of elected officials and leaving four dead.

The violence stopped congressional action for more than six hours as law enforcement regained control of the building and then did security sweeps. The Senate and House were debating objections to Arizona’s electoral votes at the time.

When the chambers reconvened in the evening, each held a vote on the objections to Arizona’s results. The Senate rejected the objections 93-6, while the House opposed them 303-121.

Members of the House also objected to the votes from Georgia, Michigan and Nevada, but no senator objected to those states as is required to force two hours of debate and a full vote.

For Pennsylvania, however, there were objections from a representative and a senator, leading to a vote in the Senate and another debate expected to last up to two hours in the House in the early morning.

The Senate, without any debate, rejected the objections 92-7.

Biden won 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Here’s how North Carolina’s 15-member delegation voted on the objections:

ARIZONA

Voted to agree with the objections (5):

Rep. Dan Bishop (R)

Rep. Ted Budd (R)

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R)

Rep. Richard Hudson (R)

Rep. David Rouzer (R)

Voted not to agree with the objections (10):

Rep. Alma Adams (D)

Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D)

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R)

Rep. Kathy Manning (D)

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R)

Rep. Greg Murphy (R)

Rep. David Price (D)

Rep. Deborah Ross (D)

Sen. Richard Burr (R)

Sen. Thom Tillis (R)

PENNSYLVANIA

Voted not to agree with the objections (2):

Sen. Richard Burr (R)

Sen. Thom Tillis (R)

