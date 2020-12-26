Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Dec. 26

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the News & Observer’s 2020 Tar Heel of the Year. rwillett@newsobserver.com

December has been deadliest month of pandemic

At least 494,511 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 6,360 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 5,609 new COVID-19 cases, up from 5,255 the day before. The department did not provide coronavirus data Thursday or Friday because of the Christmas holiday.

On Wednesday, 69 newly reported coronavirus-related deaths added to North Carolina’s deadliest month during the pandemic.

At least 3,043 people in North Carolina were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday — the highest single-day total reported since the start of the pandemic. At the beginning of the month, the state reported 2,033 coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

About 10.7% of tests were reported positive as of Monday, the latest day for which data are available. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In case you missed it ...

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, was named The News & Observer’s 2020 Tar Heel of the Year.

Cohen has led the state through the coronavirus pandemic, embracing a public role that made her a household name for many people.

The Tar Heel of the Year honor recognizes a North Carolina resident who has made lasting and significant contributions in the state and beyond. Read a profile on Cohen here.

Wake County schools report more COVID-19 cases

The state’s largest school district reported 63 new COVID-19 cases in the week heading into Christmas.

The figure is lower than usual for Wake County public schools, partly because parents don’t have to notify schools if their children test positive for coronavirus during winter break, The News & Observer reported.

The number of newly reported cases had been rising weekly, hitting a record 128 last week.