Santa Claus is still coming to town, NC governor says. He’s the one with the big mask.

Santa Claus will still be coming to town — and North Carolina — this year. But as with all things 2020, he’ll just be delivering his gifts with the pandemic in mind.

Santa will wear a sizeable mask, which was made by his elves to fit over his beard, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper assured residents Wednesday in a video message. He also plans to take cookies and milk to-go this year, so he doesn’t have to take his mask off during deliveries.

Perhaps most importantly, when Old Saint Nick makes his way through the Tar Heel state Thursday night, he will be exempted from North Carolina’s modified stay-at-home order, Cooper said Wednesday.

North Carolina’s stay-at-home order, mandated from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Jan. 8, applies to everyone in the state, with some exceptions. That includes people who are traveling to or from work or going out to get essential goods or services, such as food, fuel, medical care.

“Santa knows that there is hope during the holidays this year with the vaccine arriving in our state and is grateful for everyone continuing to practice their 3 Ws – wear a mask, wash your hands and wait six feet apart,” Cooper said in a press release.

Santa Claus has already received his vaccination, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading disease official, according to NPR.

Fauci personally visited the North Pole and vaccinated Santa himself, he said.

A spokesperson for Santa did not immediately return a request for comment.