More stimulus, unemployment money heading to NC. What does that mean for you?

After days of delay, President Trump signed a stimulus bill into law that will put $600 relief payments into most North Carolina residents’ pockets.

The bill also adds an additional $300 in unemployment benefits. In North Carolina, the nearly 400,000 people currently receiving unemployment benefits will receive the boost, adding up to an additional $116 million distributed across the state per week, according to the North Carolina Justice Center.

Distribution of the funds was supposed to begin this week, but after Trump’s delayed signature, it is unclear whether the payments will be delayed until next week. That would effectively reduce the number of available weeks of the extra $300 from 11 to 10.

Q. How much will I get?

It depends on how much you made last year. Individual adults with adjusted gross income— total income minus some deductions— on their 2019 tax returns of up to $75,000 a year will receive a $600 payment. Heads of households making up to $112,500 and a couple earning up to $150,000 a year will get twice that amount. Adults with dependent children will receive an additional $600 for each child.

Q. How will I get my stimulus payment?

If the IRS has your bank information, your stimulus payment will be deposited directly into your account. If it does not, you will receive your payment as a check or debit card in the mail. If your information is not updated, you will be able to claim the payment when you file your tax return early next year.

Q. What will I get if I’m currently receiving unemployment benefits?

The bill comes with a few different program extensions and changes.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits have been extended by 11 weeks, or potentially just 10 because of Trump’s delay in signing the bill.

All claimants will receive an additional weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefit of $300 for weeks ending before March 14, 2021. It is unclear if the benefit weeks will include the week beginning Dec. 26 or if payments will be delayed until the week beginning Jan. 2.

Claimants who are receiving state unemployment insurance benefits and are also self-employed can apply for a new program, Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which would provide an additional $100 weekly benefit for up to 10 or 11 weeks.

Q. What will I get if I receive food assistance?

Under the bill, the monthly benefit provided under SNAP will increase by 15%. Additionally, people collecting unemployment benefits will have an easier time qualifying for SNAP: those benefits will be excluded from the income eligibility calculation in most cases. College students will also have an easier time qualifying.

Q. Are there any provisions for paid sick leave?

Most of the paid sick leave protections instituted by the CARES Act have not been extended. Under that bill, some employers had to temporarily provide paid sick and family leave to workers, but that mandate has not been extended. Self-employed workers can continue to claim a tax credit created under the CARES Act for sick days or time taken off to care for children or family members, under certain restrictions. The bill doesn’t add any days, but extends the timeframe for using the days allotted by the CARES Act through March.

Q. How will the child care sector benefit?

The relief bill provides $10 billion in relief for the child care providers to assist with reduced enrollment and increased costs and pay staff salaries, and to help provide care for the children of essential workers regardless of income. North Carolina would get over $338 million, according to the Center for Law and Social Policy.

Q. Will I get any help with my rent?

The bill provides $25 billion to renters who have fallen behind on rent nationwide. The National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates that North Carolina will receive approximately $698 million of that amount.

Help us cover your community through The News & Observer's partnership with Report For America. Contribute now to help fund reporting on economic recovery in the Triangle, and to support new reporters. Donate now